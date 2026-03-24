Decision made on Rosenior’s future if Chelsea don’t make Champions League

The Blues are six points away from 4th place

Chelsea have reportedly already decided how they plan to move forward should the club fail to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League.

After a promising start under new head coach Liam Rosenior, Chelsea's form has dipped considerably over the past few weeks.

The Blues are currently placed back in 6th in the league, a point behind Liverpool in 5th, and six away from 4th placed Aston Villa, having won just one out of their last five Premier League games.

To make matters worse, Chelsea's only other route to Champions League qualification — by winning this season's tournament— evaporated last week, as Rosenior's side were eliminated 8-2 on aggregate by PSG.

While it is clear that the Blues need to find a turnaround in form as soon as possible, the fact that Rosenior was handed a six-year contract when he left Strasbourg in January, should eliminate any suggestions he could be sacked between now and the end of the season.

In light of questions regarding the Chelsea manager's future, Telegraph Sport have released a new report detailing the current thinking of the hierarchy at Stamford Bridge.

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According to the report, Rosenior's future is secure, reagrdless of whether Chelsea qualify for the Champions League.



In fact, the club do not plan to review Rosenior's future before the summer of 2027, essentially offering him the chance to impress over a full season in charge, before passing any serious judgement.

Reportedly, the only situation that could alter this would be a complete implosion over the final few weeks of the season.

Chelsea are also planning on backing Rosenior in the next summer transfer window, with "at least one new central defender and [they] want to add a midfielder and a forward."

Due to Rosenior's junior age, at just 41, the club are said to have confidence in the fact that he will learn from mistakes and take on feedback over the coming weeks, making the need for a change in leadership unnecessary for the time being.