Ipswich Town issue statement after Farage and Reform hold photoshoot at stadium

The club have broken their silence.

Championship club Ipswich Town have come under serious online scrutiny after they allowed the Reform Party and Nigel Farage to complete a photoshoot at their stadium.

Attention was first brought to the photoshoot earlier on Tuesday (24th March) when the party's leader, Nigel Farage, shared images — that included various locations across the club's famous Portman Road Stadium, like the press conference area, dressing room, and pitch — on X, accompanied by the following caption: "I’ve never been too bad on the right wing."

The photos also include Farage holding an Ipswich shirt with the politician's name on the back.

The response to Farage's post, which is reported to have taken part following a private booking at the stadium, was immediate.

One Ipswich fan took to X to say: "This is shameless.



"Horrendous look for our so called family club to allow the leader of a party that champions division, hatred, and bigotry to parade around our gaff like he’s lord of the manor. Sick to my stomach."

Now Ipswich themselves have issued a statement.

The statement reads: "Following Monday’s visit by the Reform party and its leader, Nigel Farage, the club would like to issue the following statement: Ipswich Town Football Club has, over several years, hosted representatives from a range of political parties.

"The club remains apolitical and does not support or endorse any individual or party. The club will continue to engage with representatives from across the political spectrum as part of its role within the community.

"Ipswich Town is proud to be an inclusive, diverse, and welcoming organisation that supports all members of the local and wider community. This commitment remains unchanged."

Others have pointed to the fact that Farage has previously suggested that football and politics should be kept separate.

One fan said: "No you misunderstood, I meant keep your politics out of football. My politics absolutely belong in football."

Questions have also been placed at the door of music superstar Ed Sheeran, who is a shareholder at the Championship club.