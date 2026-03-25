Liverpool ‘make final decision’ on sacking Arne Slot amid Xabi Alonso rumours

The Reds have reportedly already decided on Slot's future

Liverpool's defeat to Brighton on Saturday, their 10th loss in just 31 Premier League games so far this season, has sealed the fate of the club's head coach Arne Slot, according to renowned German outlet BILD.

Per the report, the decision to remove Slot from his position will be "finalised no later than the summer," and was only delayed due to the poor performances of the club's other rivals for Champions League places, Man United and Chelsea, who also dropped points over the weekend.

News of Slot's likely departure comes just a day after legendary Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah announced he would leave Anfield at the end of the season, after a trophy-laden nine years in English football.

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Aside from the breaking details on Slot's future as Liverpool manager, the BILD report also offers insights into who is likely to replace the Dutchman as head coach.

Xabi Alonso is reported to be the "preferred successor" to take over at Anfield.

Alonso is keen to wait until the summer for his next role, which should work for Liverpool's current timeline.

The links between Liverpool and Xabi Alonso are further strengthened by a reported relationship between the Spaniard and Reds' executive Michael Edwards.

Edwards is said to have approached Alonso over the Liverpool manager's role following Jurgen Klopp's departure in 2024, and the pair have maintained contact since.

It now remains to be seen how conversations between the two parties progress between now and the end of the season.