JoJo Siwa sends passionate message to her fans on why they should go to the horse racing

"Give it a go. Give it three goes. You know, sometimes you gotta take a second to get into it."

This week on your favourite horse racing podcast, The Paddock, we’re joined by Oli Bell, Rishi Persad, Tom Stanley, Chris Hughes and global megastar JoJo Siwa.

The panel dive into Chris' gardening past, trying to shake muscle as a jockey, and reaching younger demographics with racing.

JoJo then joins the gang to discuss seeing horses for the first time, horse racing magic and a cheeky impersonation of Chris watching the racing from home.

There's all this and plenty more besides on this week's instalment of The Paddock.

In one standout moment of the show, JoJo issued a message to her fans who are thinking about getting into horse racing.

When asked by Oli Bell what JoJo would say to her fans about racing, the megastar said: "Give it a shot. Try it. You might enjoy it.

"Obviously everything isn't for everyone but I definitely never thought it was for me and it 100% is. So just give it a shot.

"The grounds are beautiful. Give it a watch. Give it a go. Give it three goes. You know, sometimes you gotta take a second to get into it."

She also issued some tips for first timers saying: "Go for a horse that is your favourite in your own mind. Back your own horse. That's a saying for a reason. Back your own horse.

"You will enjoy it. Obviously horseracing is a massive thing for a reason. So give it a try and I'm sure you'll enjoy it."

So there you have it folks. Even JoJo Siwa wants you to check out the racing.