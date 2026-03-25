Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa say they’re going to buy ‘the best horse’ in the world

"This'll be the best horse."

This week on your favourite horse racing podcast, The Paddock, we’re joined by Oli Bell, Rishi Persad, Tom Stanley, Chris Hughes and global megastar JoJo Siwa.

The panel dive into Chris' gardening past, trying to shake muscle as a jockey, and reaching younger demographics with racing.

JoJo then joins the gang to discuss seeing horses for the first time, horse racing magic and a cheeky impersonation of Chris watching the racing from home.

There's all this and plenty more besides on this week's instalment of The Paddock.

In the episode Chris Hughes and JoJo spoke about buying and selling racehorses, before Jojo quipped that they planned to buy the 'best horse' in the world.

Starting things off, Chris said: "We recently sold Annie Mc. Long story short, she was sold and she's in foal. Now she's just had her foal. Annie Mc was like my favourite ever horse. I adored her. I rode her. Literally fell in love with her straight away.

"I went to the sales day filming some content with Coral just to say goodbye to her. She's now had her foal. She's got a lovely foal. But I remember you [JoJo] saying 'well we don't have to sell her, we could go halves and keep her'. She [JoJo] wants to buy the foal you see."

When asked by Oli Bell why they don't buy the foal, Chris quickly replied: "Yeah we should."

JoJo then added: "So let's just get a heads up. If we do buy this horse, this'll be the best horse cos my child won't be having less."

Chris added that it would be nice to buy the foal because she [Annie Mc] has given them both so much joy, that it would be nice to stay invested in her offspring.