Major Arsenal star ruled out for ‘at least next month’ with new injury

He looks set to miss a major chunk of the title run-in

Arsenal midfielder Eberechi Eze looks set to miss between four and six weeks of action with a new calf injury, according to BBC Sport.

The 27-year-old Englishman was absent from the Gunners' EFL final clash on Sunday, and reports have now emerged detailing the extent of Eze's injury.

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According to BBC Sport sources, initail fears are that Eze will be out for around a month, and that scans will take place later this week, which should provide further clarification.

Eze joined the Gunners for £67.5 million from London rivals Crystal Palace this summer, and has registered eight Premier League goal involvements so far, including a hat trick in the north London derby.