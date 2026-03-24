Major Arsenal star ruled out for ‘at least next month’ with new injury

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Published 16:27 24 Mar 2026 GMT
Updated 16:27 24 Mar 2026 GMT
Arsenal midfielder Eberechi Eze looks set to miss between four and six weeks of action with a new calf injury, according to BBC Sport.
The 27-year-old Englishman was absent from the Gunners' EFL final clash on Sunday, and reports have now emerged detailing the extent of Eze's injury.
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According to BBC Sport sources, initail fears are that Eze will be out for around a month, and that scans will take place later this week, which should provide further clarification.
Eze joined the Gunners for £67.5 million from London rivals Crystal Palace this summer, and has registered eight Premier League goal involvements so far, including a hat trick in the north London derby.
Following a return to form with a brilliant goal against Bayer Leverkusen last week, Mikel Arteta will be keen to see Eze back involved as soon as is possible.
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