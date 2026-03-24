Steve Cooper accused of ‘deliberately sabotaging’ Bosnia’s World Cup hopes

An apology has since been issued to Cooper by the Bosnia-Herzegovina head coach.

Steve Cooper, the Welsh manager of Danish outfit Brondby, has been accused of taking actions to undermine Bosnia-Herzegovina's hopes of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

On Thursday evening, the nation in which Cooper was born, face up against Bosnia in a play-off match at Wales' Cardiff City Stadium, with both countries vying for a spot in next week's play-off final.

As Brondby head coach, Cooper has the responsibility of managing Bosnian midfielder Benjamin Tahirovic, and it is in relation to the 23-year-old that Cooper has come under fire.

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As reported in The Telegraph, Bosnia-Herzegovina manager Sergej Barbarez has accused Cooper of dropping Tahirovic over the past few weeks.

The Bosnian head coach is reported to have said: "Benjo [Tahirovic] has told me some things that are hard to believe. It has something to do with his coach’s origin. When your coach wishes you, but not your national team, good luck, it leaves room for thought.

“He (Cooper) has told him that everything will return to normal after the national team season. I am not like that, I love and value sport and competition more.”

Soren Hanghoj, Brondby’s communications director has since responded to the allegation from Barbarez, saying: "This is quite far-reaching speculation.

"Steve has publicly stated the considerations behind the decision – and none of them have the slightest connection with either national team. That goes without saying.

“It is not just a head coach who is [responsible] for a decision like the one in question here. It is a club decision that has been made jointly by an entire coaching team and the sporting management. And there are not that many Wales fans in Brondby after all.”