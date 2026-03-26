Max Verstappen brutally throws British journalist out of press conference

“I’m not speaking before he leaves”

F1 superstar Max Verstappen told a British reporter to "get out" of his press conference on three occasions on Wednesday.

The Austrian Red Bull driver was meeting with journalists ahead of the weekend's Japanese Grand Prix, where the four-time champion will be looking to improve on his current 8th place position in the drivers' standings.

Verstappen had not fully sat down to begin his media duties before he spotted the reporter in question, immediately telling them: "I’m not speaking before he leaves."

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Per a report of the incident in the Telegraph, Verstappen had been aggrieved with the journalist, who represents the UK paper The Guardian, over a previous interaction at a media event after last year's Abu Dhabi GP.

Despite the less-than-warm welcome from Verstappen, the Guardian reporter is then said to have "asked Verstappen if he had regretted deliberately driving into George Russell at the Spanish Grand Prix."

The incident was a major moment in last season's title race, as it lead to Verstappen being handed a suspension that saw him stripped of nine championship points, dropping from 5th to 10th in the standings at the time.

By the season's end, Verstappen lost out on the Drivers' Championship to Lando Norris by just two points.

Verstappen responded to the Guardian reporter immediately, saying: "You forget about all the other stuff that happened in my season.

“The only thing that you mention is Barcelona. I knew that would come. And you are giving me a stupid grin now.”



The reporter said: "Because of the question last year? You want me to leave?”

Verstappen: "Yeah."

The reporter is then said to have gotten up from his seat to collect his belongings, while adding: “It’s just the question I asked you in Abu Dhabi? About Spain?"

Verstappen then said: "Get out... get out!”