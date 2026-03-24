Mo Salah confirms he’s leaving Liverpool

"I will never walk alone."

Mo Salah has confirmed that he is leaving Liverpool at the end of the season.

Salah shared the news in a tearful video.

In the statement Salah says: "Hello everyone. Unfortunately the day has come. This is the first part of my farewell.

"I will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season. I wanted to start by saying that I never imagined how deeply this club, this city, these people would become part of my life.

"Liverpool is not just a football club. It's a passion. It's a history. It's a spirit. We celebrated victories. We won the most important trophies.

"And we fought together through the hardest time of our life.

"I want to thank everyone who was part of this club throughout my time here especially the teammates, past and present, and to the fans. I don't have enough words."

"The support you showed me through the best time of my career and you stood by me through the tough times. It's something I will never forget and something I will take with me always.

"Leaving is never easy. You gave me the best time of my life. I will be always one of you. This club will always be my home. To me and to my family.