Carabao Cup Final: Follow all the action as Arsenal face Manchester City at Wembley



It all comes down to this! Can Mikel Arteta overcome his former employers to secure Arsenal's first trophy since 2020, or will Man City ruin the party?

Sunday the 22nd of March is a major day in the 2026 footballing calendar.

Beginning with the Tyne-Wear derby between Newcastle and Sunderland, the day's proceedings also include a major relegation battle between Spurs and Nottingham Forest.

Then, finally at 4.30pm, begins the Carabao Cup Final.

Premier League title rivals Arsenal and Man City face off at Wembley to decide the first piece of silverware of the 2025/26 season.