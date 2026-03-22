Carabao Cup Final: Follow all the action as Arsenal face Manchester City at Wembley

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Published 12:43 22 Mar 2026 GMT
Updated 15:08 22 Mar 2026 GMT
Sunday the 22nd of March is a major day in the 2026 footballing calendar.
Beginning with the Tyne-Wear derby between Newcastle and Sunderland, the day's proceedings also include a major relegation battle between Spurs and Nottingham Forest.
Then, finally at 4.30pm, begins the Carabao Cup Final.
Premier League title rivals Arsenal and Man City face off at Wembley to decide the first piece of silverware of the 2025/26 season.
Follow all the action here!
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