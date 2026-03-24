Direct Premier League rival planning shock move to appoint Bournemouth’s Iraola

The Basque head coach is out of contract this summer.

One of Bournemouth's main Premier League rivals are planning a move to sign their highly-rated head coach Andoni Iraola, according to a report in The Telegraph.

The 43-year-old manager has gained widespread plaudits for his work on the English south coast since taking charge in 2023.

Iraola has transformed the Cherries from a club consistently threatened by relegation into serious Premier League mainstays, all while playing an attractive brand of progressive football.

Despite Iraola's reputation at the Vitality Stadium, it is expected that he will depart to take on a larger role when his contract expires this summer.

Following news that Ernesto Valverde is set to leave Athletic Bilbao at the end of the current campaign, a club that Iraola represented more than 500 times as a player, many had expected the Bournemouth man to take over there, however a Premier League outfit now look ready to rival any offer.

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Per the Telegraph's report, Iraola is likely to be approached by Crystal Palace, as a replacement for Oliver Glasner, also set to leave this summer.

The Eagles are reportedly looking to build on their 2025 FA Cup triumph, and this year's European campaign, by appointing one of English football's most promising coaches.