Italian football coach hit with major ban after disguising himself as a priest to attend game while suspended

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Published 13:39 23 Mar 2026 GMT
Updated 13:39 23 Mar 2026 GMT
A football coach in Italy’s ninth division has made national headlines after being handed a four-month suspension for disguising himself as a priest to watch a match he was suspended from attending.
As reported by Italian outlet Il Giorno, Matteo Ciceri — the UEFA B registered coach of Union Mulazzano — arrived at his side's match dressed in typical priestly attire, where he handed out match instructions well away from the pitch.
Ciceri then reportedly went on to make his way towards the sidelines to oversee the game, making use of his disguise to evade attention from match officials.
The coach's plan seemed to go to plan for the duration of the match, up until the moment his team conceded a goal.
At this point, Ciceri reportedly opted to enter the pitch and kick an opposing player.
Later in the game, the Union Maluzzano coach also allegedly entered the playing enclosure on another occasions: first to celebrate a goal from his own side before then insulting opponents.
After finally being identified by officials, considering Ciceri was already suspended, he has now reportedly been handed another — even longer — ban.
The coach will now be banned for a period of four months.
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