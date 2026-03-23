Forgotten England star to return to Three Lions squad for first time in four years

He has been called up to replace an injured player

Following the addition of Harvey Barnes, Thomas Tuchel has had to make another change to his Three Lions squad for next week's international matches.

England play their final matches before the 2026 World Cup this month, as they take on Uruguay and Japan.

While Tuchel already named a 35-man squad on 20th March, he has been forced to make two changes following injuries to Eberechi Eze and Jarell Quansah.

After the Telegraph broke news that Harvey Barnes is in line to make his first cap since 2020 as a replacement for Eze, news has now emerged regarding the player brought in to take up Quansah's spot.

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As reported by Ben Jacobs, Arsenal's Ben White will join up with the England squad for the first time since the 2022 World Cup.

White actually departed the Qatar tournament during the group stages with 'personal reasons' cited as the reason as to why.

Whether down to Gareth Southgate and Thomas Tuchel, or White himself, the 28-year-old was never named in an England squad thereafter, despite starring regularly for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal.