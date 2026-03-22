Major motorway closed after coach transporting Man City fans bursts into flames

BREAKING

A group of Manchester City supporters travelling to London to watch their team play Arsenal in the EFL Cup Final had to be evacuated from their coach when a significant fire engulfed the vehicle, as reported first by the Manchester Evening News.

Videos and images of the incident have been widely shared online, they show large plumes of smoke coming out of a vehicle on the widely used M6 Toll road in the West Midlands.

The organisation responsible for managing England's motorways, National Highways, have since confirmed that the road has been closed until further notice.

As shared by the MEN, the coach company whose vehicle was damaged, have issued a statement confirming that the coach was transporting supporters to Wembley Stadium for the 4.30pm football match.

It reads: "We can confirm an incident occurred involving one of our coaches on the M6 Toll southbound earlier today.

"All passengers and the driver were safely evacuated with no injuries.

"We are grateful to the emergency services for their swift response.

"The coach was carrying fans to the Carabao Cup final, and the passengers are all safely on replacement coaches to the stadium.

"We are working with authorities to understand the circumstances and will provide further updates as appropriate."