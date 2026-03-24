Quiz: See if you can name every World Cup winner in history

There have been 22 World Cup tournaments

With the 2026 World Cup now just a few short months away, it's time to put your knowledge of global football's biggest competition to the test.

Since the first edition back in 1930, there have been more than 20 World Cup tournaments won by a range of nations from right across the globe.

In the quiz all you'll have to do is name every one.

However, since in truth, just shy of 10 different countries have won the World Cup over those 22 editions, this quiz has an extra element of difficulty.

Rather than simply naming every country, you'll have to match the correct winner to their year of triumph, by naming them in order.

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