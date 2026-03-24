Ipswich Town slammed after Farage and Reform photoshoot at stadium

'A horrendous look for our so called family club'

Championship club Ipswich Town have come under serious online scrutiny after they allowed the Reform Party and Nigel Farage to complete a photoshoot at their stadium.

Attention was first brought to the photoshoot earlier on Tuesday (24th March) when the party's leader, Nigel Farage, shared images — that included various locations across the club's famous Portman Road Stadium, like the press conference area, dressing room, and pitch — on X, accompanied by the following caption: "I’ve never been too bad on the right wing."

The photos also include Farage holding an Ipswich shirt with the politician's name on the back.

The response to Farage's post, which is reported to have taken part following a private booking at the stadium, was immediate.

One Ipswich fan took to X to say: "This is shameless.



"Horrendous look for our so called family club to allow the leader of a party that champions division, hatred, and bigotry to parade around our gaff like he’s lord of the manor. Sick to my stomach."

Others have pointed to the fact that Farage has previously suggested that football and politics should be kept separate.

One fan said: "No you misunderstood, I meant keep your politics out of football. My politics absolutely belong in football."

Ipswich Town are yet to make any public comment on their decision to allow the photoshoot to take place, or provide any details on how it was booked by the Reform Party.

Questions have also been placed at the door of music superstar Ed Sheeran, who is a shareholder at the Championship club.

One fan questioned: "I wonder if shareholder and sponsor

"@edsheeran is happy with being aligned with this...."