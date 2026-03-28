Police release mugshot and issue update after Tiger Woods charged in DUI car crash

He was arrested and released on bail

Police have released a mugshot and issued an update on Tiger Woods after the golfer was involved in a car crash.

Woods was arrested yesterday and later charged for driving under the influence (DUI) following a serious rollover car crash in Jupiter, Florida.

He has also been charged with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test.

The 15-time major champion passed a breathalyser test, but would not give a urine sample.

The incident, which involved Woods' vehicle and a truck, saw the golfer forced to crawl out of the passenger side.

The sheriff explained that a black Land Rover crashed after attempting to overtake a pressure cleaner truck at high speeds.

Sheriff John Budensiek said: "The driver of that vehicle [the truck] looked in a mirror and saw a Land Rover overtaking him at high speeds, I don't know those speeds."

He continued to explain that due to the road the incident happened on being narrow, there was no shoulder for the truck to pull into, with the overtaking Land Rover clipping the back end of this pressure cleaner truck which then "listed to the side and then rolled onto the driver's door."

"The individual driving that Land Rover was able to crawl out the passenger door of the car and was identified to be Mr Tiger Woods."

He added: “Our DUI investigators came to the scene here, and Mr. Woods did exemplify signs of impairment.

"They did several tests on him, of course, he did explain the injuries and the surgeries that he had we did take that into account, but they did do some in depth roadside test, and when it was determined, he was placed under under arrest and taken to the Martin County Jail.”

The Sheriff added that on scene and at the jail, police "weren't suspicious of alcohol being involved in this case and that proved to be true at the jail".

He confirmed Woods nor anyone else was injured badly in the crash.

Martin County Sheriff's Office went on to release a mugshot of the golfer.

In 2021 Woods was in a very serious single-vehicle crash, which left him with significant leg injuries.