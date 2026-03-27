Man United vs Liverpool given new date by Premier League

TV selections have been made

The upcoming fixture between Manchester United and Liverpool has been rearranged by the Premier League after it was selected for live TV coverage.

The game couldn't be of greater significance to both teams, as it now looks certain to be decisive in the race to qualify for next season's Champions League, taking place between the teams currently placed 3rd and 5th in the Premier League table.

Despite winning last season's title, Liverpool are unlikely to go into this edition of the derby as favourites.

The Red Devils on the other hand, have surged up the table since the appointment of Michael Carrick in January.

Regardless of context, games between Man United and Liverpool always capture attention, and are watched by hundreds of millions of people every year.

Those intending to tune in, or attend in person, may have to rearrange their plans for the marquee fixture, following a decision to rearrange the clash.

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