Paralysed woman chooses to end her own life with euthanasia after horrific assault

Trigger warning: This article contains content about sexual assault, mental health, and assisted dying that some may find distressing.

A woman who was living in a centre for vulnerable young people was brutally sexually assaulted back in 2022.

Noelia Castillo Ramos was living in the centre when she was raped by a group of people.

Following the incident, Ramos, from Barcelona, attempted to take her own life.

While she survived, she was left paralysed from the waist down after injuring her spine.

Her mental health continued to deteriorate and now she is set to die by assisted dying despite please from her family.

After having suffered for many years, Ramos says that she just wants to 'leave in peace'.

She has been approved by the European Court of Human Rights and the Constitutional Court in Spain for euthanasia with her condition being described as 'serious, chronic, and disabling'.

Her father is among those who have appealed the decision, arguing that her mental health is affecting her ability to make an informed decision.

The court, however, has dismissed his appeal and decided to go ahead with Ramos' request.

Her mother has said that while she does not agree with the decision, she will 'always be by her side'.

Ramos told local news: “None of my family is in favour of euthanasia. But I think, all the pain I’ve suffered over the years… I just want to leave in peace now and stop suffering, period.

“And a father’s, or a mother’s, or a sister’s happiness doesn’t have to come before a daughter’s happiness or sadness of a daughter’s life.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health head to thecalmzone.net for practical tips and advice. You can also talk to Samaritans 24/7 by calling 116 123 for free or visiting the Samaritans website. Alternatively, you can find more information and advice on the NHS website.

If you're experiencing distressing thoughts and feelings, the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) is there to support you. They're open from 5pm–midnight, 365 days a year. Their national number is 0800 58 58 58 and they also have a webchat service if you're not comfortable talking on the phone.