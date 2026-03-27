Keir Starmer set to make Sadiq Khan a lord

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Published 13:48 27 Mar 2026 GMT
Updated 13:48 27 Mar 2026 GMT
Prime Minister Keir Starmer is preparing to offer a peerage to London mayor Sadiq Khan, people familiar with the matter have said.
According to a Financial Times report, this move is an attempt to placate Khan, who in recent month has repeatedly broken ranks with the government.
One person familiar with the matter said that conversations had taken place about Starmer offering Khan a cabinet role as part of a post-election reset.
However, that suggestion was incorrect, as per a Downing Street official.
Meanwhile, an ally of Khan said peerages were a matter for the government, and the mayor “is completely focused on the job of delivering for Londoners”.
Given that Starmer has already appointed more peers than any of the previous four prime ministers, appointing a spate of new peers, including Khan, would likely be criticised.
However, the person familiar with the discussions said that Downing Street officials see the move as helping Starmer “shore up his position with patronage” at what is expected to be a moment of maximum danger.
Being seen to welcome in Khan would show that Starmer can handle opposition and wants to make use of all talent within the party, the person added.
The prime minister is expected to allocate around 40 new peerages across the political spectrum in total, including about 25 for hereditary peers who would otherwise be ejected from parliament next month.
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