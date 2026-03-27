Trump suggests he’ll run for office in another country after US presidency

It seems he isn't done with that country yet

US President Donald Trump has teased that he might run for office in another country, once his term as American president comes to an end.



And it's a country which had its president captured and brought to the US, on Trump's orders.

During a cabinet meeting, Trump said that he “may go to Venezuela and run for president”.

The US relationship with Venezuela is “amazing”, Trump said during a meeting at the White House, while joking he may run for president in that country.

As he claimed that he was “the highest polling person”, Trump said “I may run against Delcy”, and laughter from assembled members of the press ensued.

“The relationship with Venezuela has been amazing. The people… actually I'm the highest polling person. In other words, after the presidency I think I may go to Venezuela and run against Delcy”, Trump said, speaking at the White House.



After the former Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro was captured by US special forces in January on Trump’s orders, Delcy Rodríguez became the acting president of Venezuela, and then she was formally sworn in two days later.

Meanwhile, Maduro appeared in court again this week, seeking the dismissal of the narco-terrorism charges brought against him earlier this year.