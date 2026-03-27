Trump’s signature to appear on US dollar bills

A first for a sitting president

In a totally unprecedented move, the signature of US President Donald Trump will get added to dollar bills.

In what is a first for a sitting president, Trump’s signature will appear on US dollars for America's 250th anniversary.

The American banknotes traditionally only carry the signatures of the Treasury Secretary and the Treasurer.

Following an announcement on Thursday by the Treasury Department, bills featuring the Trump signature will roll out across the year in the US.

According to the Treasury, the addition of the president’s signature coincides with celebrations surrounding “America's 250th Anniversary”.

The first of the new $100 bills are set to be printed in June, with others to follow.

The Treasury has said that the new dollar bills may take several weeks to circulate through banks, however.

Currently, notes which are in circulation feature the signatures of Treasurer Lynn Malerba and former President Joe Biden's Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen.

The newly appointed Treasury Secretary by Trump, Scott Bessent, said that “there is no more powerful way to recognise the historic achievements of our great country and President Donald J Trump than US dollar bills bearing his name”.

Trump’s signature is set to appear alongside that of Bessent.

Brandon Beach, current US treasurer, said that the country's currency will “continue to stand as a symbol of prosperity, strength, and the unshakable spirit of the American people”.