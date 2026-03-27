Roy Keane’s mum, Marie, has died

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Published 14:04 27 Mar 2026 GMT
Updated 14:05 27 Mar 2026 GMT
Marie Keane, the mother of Man United and Ireland legend, Roy Keane, has died.
Her death notice says that Ms Keane died "in the tender loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff of St. Anne’s Ward at Marymount University Hospital and Hospice".
Predeceased by her husband Maurice, Marie was described as the 'beloved mother of Denis, Johnson, Hilary, Roy and Pat'.
Roy himself described his mother as the 'only boss I listen to'.
Both Marie and Roy had a huge impact on Roy who became one of the greatest footballers to play in the Premier League.
The Keane's have been described as a very close-knit family.
Rest in peace.
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