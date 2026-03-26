More than half of adults ‘gutted’ when parents bought them their last chocolate egg

A heartbreaking experience

A study of 2,000 adults found 22 per cent said this was the moment they realised they were ‘officially a grown-up’, marking a shift from being looked after to fending for themselves.

Only 15 per cent of grown-ups are still gifted choccy treats at Easter from their parents or guardians – despite 72 per cent believing you’re never too old to celebrate Easter with a chocolate egg.

However, 58 per cent weren’t warned about this abrupt change, saying ‘it just stopped’, while 22 per cent admitted they still buy an egg for themselves every year - simply because they can.

The research was commissioned by M&M’S, as part of their Great Easter Egg Debate, with Michael and Hilary Whitehall laying out both sides of the topic.

Michael said: “Frankly, once you’re an adult you should be self-sufficient and responsible for your own Easter chocolate - and I should know, my eldest son took far too long to fly the nest. But what do I know.”

Hilary, however, disagrees: “Oh, don’t be such a grump, Michael. I say just because you’re grown-up doesn’t mean you have to act like it. You’re never too old for a chocolate egg at Easter.”

The research also found for those adults who still receive chocolate eggs, 57 per cent would be disappointed if they stopped getting them.

This includes 33 per cent who’d be annoyed in secret – whereas almost a quarter (24 per cent) would be happy to openly complain about it.

The average participant receives one and a half chocolate eggs per year but buys nearly four for other people.

Generally, the things people love most about Easter include getting together with family (25 per cent), the start of lighter evenings (24 per cent) and the bank holiday weekend (20 per cent).

However, as people get older, the things they miss most about the holidays are waking up to chocolate on Easter morning (15 per cent) and Easter egg hunts (14 per cent).

According to OnePoll.com figures, 27 per cent of those who have moved out do not bother with Easter eggs after leaving home.

Steve Waters, director of eggcellence at M&M’S, said: “Easter eggs are one of those little joys that quietly slip away as we move into adulthood, but who says they have to?

“This campaign is about reminding people that chocolate, fun and a bit of cheeky tradition don't need to have an age limit.

“We’re here to stir the debate and give everyone a playful excuse to hold onto their Easter eggs, no matter how adult they are.”

Whats Brits miss about about Easter as they've gotten older

1. Waking up to chocolate on Easter morning

2. Easter egg hunts

3. Being bought Easter eggs without thinking about it

4. Easter feeling more exciting than it does now

5. Easter feeling more special and magical

6. Family traditions around Easter

7. Spending the whole weekend with family

8. Time off feeling more relaxing

9. Having fewer responsibilities at Easter