12th Jun 2024

People urged to check wardrobes over retro football shirts that could be worth hundreds

Jacob Entwistle

You may own a grail or two..

The European Championship is kicking off shortly on Friday as Germany face off versus Scotland and undoubtedly supporters will be sporting their finest football shirts.

A modern day phenomenon, vintage football shirts are everywhere you go. You walk down the street and see a beautiful Brazil Ronaldo 9 shirt. And now with groundbreaking research conducted by UK Debt Expert, it has been revealed that collectors of the shirts could be sitting on valuable memorabilia worth up to £1,000.

The top 10 most valuable shirts include the iconic 1988 Netherlands home shirt coming in at a huge £899, a top in which the likes of legendary Marco van Basten and Ruud Gullit won their first Euro title.

Speaking about the value of retro football shirts and how to make the most from your shirts, Maxine McCreadie, personal finance expert at UK Debt Expert, said: 

“As Europe becomes abuzz for another summer of football mania, there’s no better time to turn your vintage shirts into cash and score big on the nostalgia wave of games and tournaments from yesteryear. 

“As fans across the continent relive classic moments and celebrate their favourite teams, t-shirts  not only hold sentimental value, but provide an opportunity to make some extra cash. Some fans may even mark history while wearing history, as both Scotland and England vie to win the tournament for the first time.

TOP 10 MOST VALUABLE FOOTBALL SHIRTS REVEALED:

1: Netherlands home 1988 – Adidas – £899.99

2: Italy away 1992/93 – Lotto – £575

3: England home 1970 – Admiral – £525

4: Romania home 1994/95 – Adidas – £399.99

5: Spain home 1966 – £399.99

6: Ukraine home 2012 – Adidas – £399.99

7: Denmark 1994 – hummel – £350

8: Scotland home 1970 – Umbro – £310

9: Portugal 1999/00 – Adidas – £299.99

10: Croatia 1996/97 – Lotto – £279.99

Do you own any of these legendary shirts?

