UEFA ban bizarre item from stadiums at Euro 2024

‘What is the charge? Eating an orange? A succulent orange?’

UEFA have published a list of all the items prohibited from being brought into stadiums at Euro 2024.

Kick off is just two days away when host nation Germany face Scotland on Friday..

As with any stadium the usual items such as e-cigarettes, liquids, flares, fireworks, vuvuzela’s and food – which bizarrely includes fruit and vegetables.

According to reports in The Sun, anyone found with the items banned will face “expulsion from the stadium with a report to the police or a stadium ban for the whole or part of Euro 2024”.

Supporters also won’t be allowed to smoke and vape in the grounds. Cannabis will also be forbidden despite German laws recently legalising the use of marijuana.

Last chance saloon for Southgate?

Going into the tournament there is a realistic possibility that this could be Gareth Southgate’s last as England boss.

Southgate will be taking charge of the Three Lions for a fourth time at a major tournament however this time they will be considered major favourites to go all the way.

Having reached the final of Euro 2020, the expectation is to go one step further and during a recent interview with Bild, Southgate admitted that he is likely to move on if he doesn’t guide England to victory.

“If we don’t win, I probably won’t be here anymore. Then it might be the last chance,” he said. “If we want to be a big team and I want to be a top coach, then you have to deliver in the big moments.”

Related links: