Search icon

Football

12th Jun 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo drops major retirement hint days ahead of Euro 2024

Jacob Entwistle

This tournament could be the swan song

With Euro 2024 rapidly approaching, all eyes are on the record-breaking Cristiano Ronaldo as he gears up to become the first player to play in a sixth consecutive European Championship.

However, ahead of Portugal’s highly-anticipated opener against Czech Republic on Tuesday June 18, the worldwide icon has dropped a fresh hint on a potential retirement as per Fabrizio Romano:

“I don’t have many years left in football, so I have to enjoy it. I’m in love with football, every game is special, imagine at the Euros with Portugal, you feel proud. It’s a dream, like when I was 20.”

Ronaldo, coming off the back of a 50-goal season for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia played a huge part in the victory of the Euro 2016 tournament, scoring two equalisers in the crunch 3-3 group-stage draw versus Hungary. A vintage Euro performance.

Upon advancement into the knockout stages, he then bagged a crucial second-half opener against Wales in the semi-final, before playing a vital role on the sideline in the final after an early injury forced him off.

Can Portugal go all the way again?

Portugal’s squad is packed with new talent and Ronaldo is confident going into the tournament speaking to UEFA:

“I firmly believe that this team will bring a lot of joy to the Portuguese fans, beginning with this EURO.

“However, in my opinion, the best generation of players are always those who win (major trophies). I hope this national team will win because it’s an incredibly talented squad.

“As we all know, though, talent alone is not enough to win. There are many things that go into winning a major tournament like this one.

“We have all the ingredients to win it, but we’ll take it one step at a time, game by game, all the while believing that we can win it. What we achieved in 2016 was historic, both in Portuguese football and world football. Now we have our feet firmly on the ground but our mind up in the sky to look up and see that it is possible to win the EURO.”

Fans will be awaiting Ronaldo’s potentially final performances on the huge European stage.

READ MORE:

Vincent Kompany wants England international as first blockbuster Bayern signing

Strange UEFA rule to appear at Euro 2024 after similar trick tried in Premier League

Premier League club must raise £20m before end of June or face strict financial repercussions

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Netflix viewers ‘sickened’ over X-rated series featuring graphic scenes

Graphic

Netflix viewers ‘sickened’ over X-rated series featuring graphic scenes

By Ryan Price

87 percent of the JOE audience think Trent Alexander-Arnold should start for England at the Euros

87 percent of the JOE audience think Trent Alexander-Arnold should start for England at the Euros

By Jacob Entwistle

Brit suffers first-known case of vertically fracture penis during sex

Broken penis

Brit suffers first-known case of vertically fracture penis during sex

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

UEFA ban bizarre item from stadiums at Euro 2024

Football

UEFA ban bizarre item from stadiums at Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

One stadium may not be ready in time for Euro 2028

Euro 2028

One stadium may not be ready in time for Euro 2028

By Callum Boyle

Vincent Kompany wants England international as first blockbuster Bayern signing

Vincent Kompany wants England international as first blockbuster Bayern signing

By Jacob Entwistle

Erik ten Hag to stay as Man United manager

Erik Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag to stay as Man United manager

By Callum Boyle

Douglas Luiz set to leave Aston Villa in big player plus cash deal

Douglas Luiz set to leave Aston Villa in big player plus cash deal

By Jacob Entwistle

Southgate gets huge squad boost as three injury doubts train before Euro 2024 opener

Bukayo Saka

Southgate gets huge squad boost as three injury doubts train before Euro 2024 opener

By Harry Warner

A star-studded legal thriller show is now available to stream at home

A star-studded legal thriller show is now available to stream at home

By Stephen Porzio

One of the greatest thriller movies ever made is on TV tonight

Gene Hackman

One of the greatest thriller movies ever made is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Harvard scientists say aliens could be living on earth in ‘stealth civilisation’

Aliens

Harvard scientists say aliens could be living on earth in ‘stealth civilisation’

By Ryan Price

One of the best crime thriller shows of recent years has been cancelled

Cancelled

One of the best crime thriller shows of recent years has been cancelled

By Stephen Porzio

Woman who ‘died for three days’ reveals the terrifying message she saw on the other side

Afterlife

Woman who ‘died for three days’ reveals the terrifying message she saw on the other side

By Ryan Price

Comedy legend labels Will Smith a liar and a fraud in scathing five minute rant

celebrity news

Comedy legend labels Will Smith a liar and a fraud in scathing five minute rant

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

UEFA ban bizarre item from stadiums at Euro 2024

Football

UEFA ban bizarre item from stadiums at Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

Prime Video has added one of the tensest thriller movies of the 21st century

Blue Ruin

Prime Video has added one of the tensest thriller movies of the 21st century

By Stephen Porzio

Kevin Spacey breaks down as he tells Piers Morgan he’s lost his house and owes millions

Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey breaks down as he tells Piers Morgan he’s lost his house and owes millions

By Ryan Price

Matt Smith praised for correcting Sue Perkins over co-star’s pronouns

emma d'arcy

Matt Smith praised for correcting Sue Perkins over co-star’s pronouns

By Charlie Herbert

One stadium may not be ready in time for Euro 2028

Euro 2028

One stadium may not be ready in time for Euro 2028

By Callum Boyle

YouTube star Ben Potter’s cause of death confirmed

Entertainment

YouTube star Ben Potter’s cause of death confirmed

By Ryan Price

Load more stories