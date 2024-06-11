Search icon

Football

11th Jun 2024

Pick your England XI for Euro 2024 opener

Jack Peat

Gareth Southgate

It’s time to trim your beard and tighten your waistcoat

England will kick off their Euro 2024 campaign against Serbia on Sunday (16/6), but with Gareth Southgate facing an embarrassment of riches in certain positions, it remains to be seen who will make the starting XI.

Several midfield positions are likely to be decided within hours of the match, with a wealth of young talent such as Adam Wharton, Conor Gallagher and Kobbie Mainoo all giving the England gaffer a headache.

According to reports in Telegraph Sport, 25-year-old Trent Alexander-Arnold is the player most likely to get the nod,

In the final warm-up game against Iceland, Alexander-Arnold created the most chances for England (3), despite only playing 25 minutes – An impressive omen ahead of the tournament.

There is then the question of which attacking formation to adopt, with Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and Phil Foden all vying for contention at the top of the park.

Ahead of the tournament, Southgate has signalled that it could be his last as England manager if the Three Lions don’t return with silverware.

“If we don’t win, I probably won’t be here anymore. It might be the last chance”, he said.

“I think about half of the national coaches leave after a tournament – that’s the nature of international football.

“I’ve been here for almost eight years now and we’ve come close so I know that you can’t keep standing in front of the public and saying ‘please do a little more’, because at some point, people will lose faith in your message.”

Those who have harboured dreams of becoming the England manager can now pick their own squad ahead of the Euro 2024 opener thanks to a new tool developed by Lottoland.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Euro 2024 is promising to be a truly vintage tournament, after the delays and disruption to Euro 2020.

“England will go into the tournament with confidence, with players like Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka in flying form for their clubs.

“Who knows, perhaps if we run a survey like this again in 10 years, an England player might find themselves topping the list.”

Pick your squad and formation below and don’t forget to share your starting XI on social media.

Related links:

Joe Hart names ridiculous 5-a-side dream team of players he played alongside for England

Remote workers could face jail time if they enter Euro 2024 office sweepstakes

Gareth Southgate drops strongest hint yet regarding who will start in England midfield

Topics:

England,euro 2024,Gareth Southgate

RELATED ARTICLES

Southgate gets huge squad boost as three injury doubts train before Euro 2024 opener

Bukayo Saka

Southgate gets huge squad boost as three injury doubts train before Euro 2024 opener

By Harry Warner

Hardest Geezer running to Germany to support England at Euro 2024

England

Hardest Geezer running to Germany to support England at Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

England fans will have to settle for low alcohol beer at Euro 2024 in ‘high risk’ opener against Serbia

England

England fans will have to settle for low alcohol beer at Euro 2024 in ‘high risk’ opener against Serbia

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Douglas Luiz set to leave Aston Villa in big player plus cash deal

Douglas Luiz set to leave Aston Villa in big player plus cash deal

By Jacob Entwistle

Strange UEFA rule to appear at Euro 2024 after similar trick tried in Premier League

euro 2024

Strange UEFA rule to appear at Euro 2024 after similar trick tried in Premier League

By Harry Warner

Premier League club must raise £20m before end of June or face strict financial repercussions

Premier League club must raise £20m before end of June or face strict financial repercussions

By Jacob Entwistle

Man Utd left with only one option to replace Erik ten Hag

Erik Ten Hag

Man Utd left with only one option to replace Erik ten Hag

By Harry Warner

Real Madrid make agreement with latest Galactico worth £125m

Bayer Leverkusen

Real Madrid make agreement with latest Galactico worth £125m

By Harry Warner

Arsenal dealt huge blow as number one transfer target snubs Premier League move

Arsenal dealt huge blow as number one transfer target snubs Premier League move

By Jacob Entwistle

People are only just realising that the red juice in rare steak isn’t blood

BLOOD

People are only just realising that the red juice in rare steak isn’t blood

By Jack Peat

Neil Patrick Harris explains why he doesn’t want to know which twin is biologically his own

Neil Patrick Harris explains why he doesn’t want to know which twin is biologically his own

By Nina McLaughlin

Douglas Luiz set to leave Aston Villa in big player plus cash deal

Douglas Luiz set to leave Aston Villa in big player plus cash deal

By Jacob Entwistle

King Charles bank notes predicted to sell for as much as £20,000

Bank notes

King Charles bank notes predicted to sell for as much as £20,000

By Charlie Herbert

BBC News anchor signs off with ‘I’m Ron Burgundy’ following autocue howler

Anchorman

BBC News anchor signs off with ‘I’m Ron Burgundy’ following autocue howler

By Jack Peat

Heartbreaking new details come out about Avicii’s final days before his death aged 28

Avicii

Heartbreaking new details come out about Avicii’s final days before his death aged 28

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Disney+ has added one of 2024’s biggest shows

Blockbuster

Disney+ has added one of 2024’s biggest shows

By Stephen Porzio

Prime Video has just added an insane action movie

action

Prime Video has just added an insane action movie

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix has added a mystery movie from the writer of Gone Girl

Charlize Theron

Netflix has added a mystery movie from the writer of Gone Girl

By Stephen Porzio

Strange UEFA rule to appear at Euro 2024 after similar trick tried in Premier League

euro 2024

Strange UEFA rule to appear at Euro 2024 after similar trick tried in Premier League

By Harry Warner

Nigel Farage ‘pelted with wet cement’ while campaigning on open top bus

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage ‘pelted with wet cement’ while campaigning on open top bus

By Nina McLaughlin

Premier League club must raise £20m before end of June or face strict financial repercussions

Premier League club must raise £20m before end of June or face strict financial repercussions

By Jacob Entwistle

Load more stories