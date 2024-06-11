Pick your England XI for Euro 2024 opener

It’s time to trim your beard and tighten your waistcoat…

England will kick off their Euro 2024 campaign against Serbia on Sunday (16/6), but with Gareth Southgate facing an embarrassment of riches in certain positions, it remains to be seen who will make the starting XI.

Several midfield positions are likely to be decided within hours of the match, with a wealth of young talent such as Adam Wharton, Conor Gallagher and Kobbie Mainoo all giving the England gaffer a headache.

According to reports in Telegraph Sport, 25-year-old Trent Alexander-Arnold is the player most likely to get the nod,

In the final warm-up game against Iceland, Alexander-Arnold created the most chances for England (3), despite only playing 25 minutes – An impressive omen ahead of the tournament.

There is then the question of which attacking formation to adopt, with Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and Phil Foden all vying for contention at the top of the park.

Ahead of the tournament, Southgate has signalled that it could be his last as England manager if the Three Lions don’t return with silverware.

“If we don’t win, I probably won’t be here anymore. It might be the last chance”, he said.

“I think about half of the national coaches leave after a tournament – that’s the nature of international football.

“I’ve been here for almost eight years now and we’ve come close so I know that you can’t keep standing in front of the public and saying ‘please do a little more’, because at some point, people will lose faith in your message.”

Those who have harboured dreams of becoming the England manager can now pick their own squad ahead of the Euro 2024 opener thanks to a new tool developed by Lottoland.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Euro 2024 is promising to be a truly vintage tournament, after the delays and disruption to Euro 2020.

“England will go into the tournament with confidence, with players like Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka in flying form for their clubs.

“Who knows, perhaps if we run a survey like this again in 10 years, an England player might find themselves topping the list.”

Pick your squad and formation below and don’t forget to share your starting XI on social media.

