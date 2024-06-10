Joe Hart names ridiculous 5-a-side dream team of players he played alongside for England

Good luck getting the ball off this team of legends

With Euro 2024 rapidly approaching, JOE spoke exclusively to 75-time capped former England goalkeeper Joe Hart on his dream 5-a-side England team, squad expectations under Gareth Southgate and the two players he would love to see compliment each other in the side.

Recently retiring after winning the Scottish double with Celtic, Hart stated he still felt like he was in “player mode” as the tournament is due to begin on Friday with Germany facing off against Scotland.

As the Three Lions kick-off on Sunday June 16 against Serbia, coverage of UEFA Euro 24 will be available across BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, Radio, BBC Sounds and Online.

Fans are excited to see if the tournament favourites can go one further after final heartbreak at Wembley in Euro 2020. A team packed with superstars, Gareth Southgate’s men came frighteningly close to European glory in July 2021, only to crash out to current holders Italy in a tightly-contested penalty shootout.

When asked on the national expectation weighing on the side of unparalleled talent, Hart expressed how he’s “super protective of the group” and hopes that the squad will be able to “perform and make people happy”.

With huge debate regarding who is going to start alongside Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice in midfield, Hart mentioned the plethora of talent England have available at their disposal, including wanting to see Premier League Player of the Year Phil Foden and Champions League winner Bellingham complimenting each other:



“It would be nice to see how they could compliment each other. Everyone is so established when it comes to the England team. I think we’re too deep in every single position, but that’s a compliment to the squad.”

Name a better 5-a-side England side than this:

When quizzed on his all-time England 5-a-side including himself in goals, Hart responded: “First of all, that’s impossible. I’m going to go down the captains route. (John) Terry, (Steven) Gerrard, (Wayne) Rooney, (Harry) Kane.”

With the former three all wearing the armband, Terry picked up 75 caps, whilst Gerrard racked up 114. Then came the lethal forwards, with Rooney bagging an expectational 53 goals during his time representing the Three Lions. Kane, currently the all-time top scorer with 63 will be eager to add to his tally off the back of an impressive debut season in Germany with Bayern Munich.

Steel, leadership and goals galore. What a team this would be.

The honour of playing for England

Representing England is an undisputed honour, especially in major tournaments when the whole world is watching. Only Peter Shilton registered more appearances (125) in the Three Lions nets compared to Joe Hart, who levels David Seaman with an impressive 75.

Asked on his favourite memory representing the Three Lions, Hart claimed there wasn’t just one:

“It was every time the whistle blew when I started a game. I closed my eyes as I had to separate myself from the child who never thought he’d play for England. You have to separate yourself really quick, because it’s a big responsibility.”

Love for rivalries and Celtic:

Throughout his decorated career, Hart played in a string of huge derbies including the mighty Old Firm and he relished every single one he featured in:

“I’ve loved every single one. When I was a kid, I played for Shrewsbury, versus Wrexham. That was everything to me. Then I went on loan to Birmingham and played in the derby against Aston Villa.

“Celtic v Rangers is fierce and intense, when you play for a club that really means something to you the game itself means everything to you. I’ve pretty much loved every derby I’ve played in.”

Hart will be part of the BBC punditry team when the tournament kicks off on Friday.



READ MORE:

Jose Mourinho names one major country that won’t win Euro 2024

Saudi royal part of a £400m bid to buy Everton

England hand Tom Heaton unexpected Euro 2024 call-up