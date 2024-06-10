Remote workers could face jail time if they enter Euro 2024 office sweepstakes

Euro 2024 begins on Friday

When any major tournament comes round the first thing on the office’s mind is the sweepstake.

Across the nation offices will be taking part in the annual parting of money in exchange for hoping that a nation they weren’t bothered about five minutes before goes on to win Euro 2024 and then claim the cash.

However remote workers have been issued a warning to say that they could face jail time if they are found to be involved in Euro 2024 sweepstakes.

According to Felix Faulkner, a solicitor at gambling licensing firm Poppleston Allen, remote workers could be in trouble if they are found to be taking part because it is illegal to be involved in a sweepstake unless you’re there to witness the draw physically, otherwise, it could be a £5,000 fine or 51 weeks in prison.

A Poppleston Allen spokesperson said: “Ultimately, it is a criminal offence to run an illegal lottery and you could face prosecution. The maximum punishment for breaches is 51 weeks in prison or a £5,000 fine.”

In order to qualify to participate, a number of guidelines have to be followed.

Firstly, everyone must work at the same physical office, meaning sweepstakes cannot be run across multiple offices. Secondly, the draw must take place within the office so if you’re not in that day, you can’t take part.

All entrants must pay the same amount as each other and the prize money can’t be rolled over to a new game. Additionally, the rights attached to the ticket cannot be passed on to another person once purchased.

Finally, organisers can deduct reasonable expenses from the proceeds to cover the cost of prizes and tickets.

The law for office sweepstakes is governed by the Gambling Act 2005, with the Gambling Commission publishing guidance on the regulations surrounding fundraising, raffles and lotteries.

