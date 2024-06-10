Gareth Southgate drops strongest hint yet regarding who will start in England midfield

A fresh report has been revealed

There are an abundance of options to compliment Declan Rice in midfield, such as through Adam Wharton, Conor Gallagher and Kobbie Mainoo.

However, a fresh source has told Telegraph Sport that the 25-year-old Trent Alexander-Arnold is the player most likely to start:

“A lot can change, obviously, but Trent was given the number 8 shirt for a reason.”

Alexander-Arnold hasn’t featured on many occasions in midfield for England, however Gareth Southgate has recently shown he can get the best out of Liverpool’s huge talent in this position.

Mainoo and Gallagher have additionally impressed this year with individual performances, with recent debutant Wharton also bursting onto the scene against Bosnia.

Recent Champions League winner Jude Bellingham is most likely to feature in a more advanced role as a consistent mainstay in the team of talent.

Alexander-Arnold also earned plaudits when starting v Bosnia, scoring a thunderous volley.

In the final warm-up game against Iceland, Alexander-Arnold created the most chances for England (3), despite only playing 25 minutes. An impressive omen ahead of the tournament.

Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad arrived in Germany today ahead of what is going to be an enthralling tournament of football.

