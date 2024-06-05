Man United to ban staff from eating in players’ canteen 

Ratcliffe wants to make wholesale changes to the club

Manchester United are reportedly set to ban staff from eating in the players’ canteen.

According to the Daily Mail, those who don’t work directly with the first team will no longer be allowed to eat with them as Sir Jim Ratcliffe tries to implement a winning culture at the club.

Once summer refurbishment work is completed they will expected to eat somewhere else for lunch and no longer eat the “high performance food” enjoyed by the club’s playing staff.

There’s been mixed reaction to the news inside the camp as some United staff members have become a distraction for first teamers.

New culture at the club

Ratcliffe’s proposal is certainly a far cry from Sir Alex Ferguson’s style of approach as he encouraged everyone from the club to eat together.

In an extract from his autobiography he spoke of the importance, saying: “I wanted to form a personal link with everybody around the place.

“Not just the players, the coaches and the backroom staff but the office workers, the cooks and servers in the canteen and the laundry ladies. All had to believe that they were part of the club and that a resurgence was coming.”

Among banning non-first team staff members from eating in the canteen Ratcliffe also emailed all employees inviting them to take up redundancy.

Last month Ratcliffe also told staff that working in the office would become mandatory and if they were opposed to the idea they should “seek alternative employment”.

