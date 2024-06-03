Search icon

03rd Jun 2024

Man United discover Europa League fate following relegation fears

Callum Boyle

Man United

Man United may have been forced to play in the Conference League

Manchester United have been told they will be allowed to play in the Europa League next season.

United qualified for the competition after winning the FA Cup earlier this month following their failure to secure a place in Europe via the league, in which they finished eighth.

There had been some doubts over whether United would actually be allowed to play in the Europa League after Nice qualified. The French outfit are also owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe through his INEOS company.

Earlier this season, Ratcliffe purchased a 27 per cent stake in the Old Trafford club and UEFA rules state clubs owned by the same owners will not be allowed to compete in the same UEFA competitions. Because Nice achieved a higher league position this season, they would’ve been given priority and United would be pushed down into the Conference League.

According to The Times though, United and Nice will both be allowed to compete in the Europa League.

Man United

United and Nice given special grant

UEFA’s Club Financial Control Board are set to release a statement on multi-club ownership issues on Monday in which they are expected to approve United and Nice going head-to-head in the same competition however they’ve been warned that this won’t become a regular occurrence.

They will also state that Nice should be operated via a ‘blind trust’ by a panel approved by UEFA.

It’s a similar model used by the CFCB for when AC Milan and Toulouse – both owned by Red Bird Capital – were in the same continental competition.

The multi-club ownership will also affect Manchester City who’s City Football Group side also own LaLiga side Girona.

Both teams qualified for the Champions League and even though the City Football Group were criticised for the transfers between the clubs by the CFCB, they’ve still be given permission to play in Europe’s elite tournament.

