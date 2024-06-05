Man United fans think Ten Hag will be sacked today after now-deleted post from Alejandro Garnacho’s brother

The post has been deleted

Manchester United fans think Erik ten Hag will be sacked today following a tweet posted by Alejandro Garnacho’s brother.

Ten Hag’s future is in doubt and he is currently awaiting to hear back the assessment of a performance-led review of the season conducted by Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

United recorded their worst Premier League finish in the 2023/2024 campaign however they did win the FA Cup, which could change things.

The Dutchman has won trophies in both of his seasons in charge but fans fear that it may be the end of the road following a post from Garnacho’s brother Roberto, which has since been deleted.

“Tomorrow might be the worst day of my life,” a United fan posted. “Currently looking into the stars, tears building up in my eyes. I can’t fathom Ten Hag going.”

Garnacho replied: “Same, and I’m not even joking, let’s pray for us.”

He then swiftly deleted the post but it didn’t stop United fans from speculating.

One fan said: “Unfortunately, We should accept he’s gone.

“I mean it’s pathetic all you do is move on and hope Ineos made the right decision plus see how it plans out over time into next season etc. Even if you disagree with it If they do sack him we don’t know for what reasons yet nor could be mutual parting ways,” said another.

Major change going down at Old Trafford

Following the disappointing campaign, Ratcliffe is implementing a raft of changes as he aims to build a winning culture.

According to the Mirror, one of those decisions is to not renew the contract of first team coach Benni McCarthy.

The ex-Blackburn striker is a vital member of Ten Hag’s coaching staff however with his deal set to expire at the end of this month, United have made the decision not to offer a new contract.

Ratcliffe has also recently emailed all employees inviting them to take up redundancy as he tries to cut costs at Old Trafford.

