Man United add fourth player to ‘unsellable list’

Another name seen as integral to the long-term project

Manchester United have added a fourth player to their list of names they deem not available for transfer this summer.

United’s FA Cup win on Sunday was a positive end to what has otherwise been a dismal campaign as they recorded their worst-ever Premier League finish.

Change will be the theme at Old Trafford in the coming months as minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe prepares for his first summer in charge of the footballing side of operations.

He’s already brought in Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox while they are still hopeful of appointing Dan Ashworth as the club’s director of football.

Major overhaul set to take place

As well as off the pitch, Ratcliffe plans to overhaul the first team squad.

Erik ten Hag’s future is still in doubt and the club will perform an end of season review before deciding whether to keep the Dutchman on or not.

In terms of playing personnel, many members of the squad are expected to move on.

Earlier this year it was reported that the Red Devils would listen to offers for almost every player – bar three.

Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund were the three in question as United have identified them as the players to build their future around.

Now, according to Samuel Luckhurst, Andre Onana has also been added to the list.

It means the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and others will all be available for transfer is the right offer comes in.

The club need to sell this summer in order to ease any concerns about financial fair play after spending almost £400m since Ten Hag was appointed.

Raphael Varane, Anthony Martial and Brandon Williams have all confirmed that they will be leaving in summer.

