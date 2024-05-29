Man United staff given one week to decide on redundancy offer

Ratcliffe is getting ruthless

Manchester United’s co-owners are beginning their ruthless reign at the club after emailing all employees inviting them to take up redundancy.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS group have been looking into every area of the club and are trying to find any way they can to cut costs.

An email was sent to all non-football staff on Tuesday giving them a week to decide if they want to give up their jobs by agreeing to ‘voluntary resignation’.

According to The Athletic, it’s believed that up to a fifth of the 1,100 employers are likely to leave.

Ratcliffe laying down the law

It’s the latest move in a series of ruthless ideas imposed by Ratcliffe.

Earlier this month they were all told that working in the office would become mandatory and if they were opposed to the idea they should “seek alternative employment”.

They also called for Old Trafford and the Carrington training ground to be kept tidy – with some areas branded a “disgrace”.

Staff were already rumoured to be unhappy with the decision to offer them just one ticket for the recent FA Cup final. Employees were also told that they would have to pay for their own food and travel – something that used to be supplied.

Jim Ratcliffe has ‘five rules the Man United boss must follow’

Ratcliffe is said to have set out five new rules that any Manchester United manager must follow if they want to work out the club.

A few days after United’s FA Cup triumph against Manchester City, Erik ten Hag’s future at the club is still up in the air.

The 54-year-old’s position as United boss has been the subject of much speculation for months now, with Ratcliffe having still not given his public backing to the Dutchman.

The INEOS CEO also wants the United gaffer to follow a new recruitment model which will see five new players under the age of 25 come through the Old Trafford. This is part of Ratcliffe’s aim to unearth young talent instead of spending big money on established names in the transfer market.

Going hand in hand with this rule is another one which will apparently see the manager asked which areas he wants to strengthen in, instead of being asked who he wants to sign. This will then be followed by the board at the club putting together a list of three names for the manager to pick from for each position.

