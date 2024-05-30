Search icon

30th May 2024

Luke Littler wants Erik Ten Hag to stay at Man United ‘no matter what’

Callum Boyle

Ten Hag’s position remains under threat

Darts sensation Luke Littler has pledged his support for under-pressure Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag’s future is in serious doubt after the Red Devils recorded their worst-ever Premier League finish. There was one silver lining though as United ended up winning the FA Cup.

A performance review is set to determine whether or not Ten Hag remains in the job but despite the speculation, Littler told the MMA Hour that he wants the United boss to stay and ensure the club has some stability after going through several managers since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement.

He said: “I want him to stay no matter what. Even if we lost.

“If you look down the line of managers we’ve had like Louis van Gaal who won the FA Cup and then got sacked after a season, I think Mourinho’s the only one who had two to three years. David Moyes, he only had ten months.

“So I just think we [should] keep him. Because we’re getting these managers for a year or two and they’re not doing anything. So if we give them time things might change.

“I like what he does. Just give him time. Give him next season and if he doesn’t do ought, let him go.”

Ten Hag could stay at Old Trafford

United could well change their mind and keep Ten Hag in the role if they deem it the right decision for the club.

Support for the Dutchman has grown since their FA Cup triumph and INEOS are wary that sacking Ten Hag could spark an angry reaction from the fanbase.

It’s also been pointed out by people inside the club that Ten Hag’s time at United is very similar to Mikel Arteta who, after a difficult start, has transformed Arsenal into a side capable of challenging Man City for the entirety of the season.

