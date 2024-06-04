Search icon

Football

04th Jun 2024

Bruno Fernandes demands clarity on Erik ten Hag’s future at Man Utd

JOE

Bruno Fernandes is open to a new deal at Manchester United, but has demanded answers regarding the uncertain future of Erik ten Hag.

During a turbulent time off the pitch at Old Trafford, Bruno Fernandes has expressed interest to sign a new deal at the club, however would want to move into the top wage bracket alongside the likes of Jadon Sancho & Marcus Rashford. 

With no decision made on whether Erik ten Hag will remain at the club next season, Fernandes also wants clarity of the long-term vision of the club.

Key ownership figures at the club see Fernandes as the most influential figure at the club, however the wage bill is likely in need of reduction soon in order to fund new signings.

Resultantly, Fernandes’ agent Miguel Pinho has spoken to European giants, with Bayern Munich and Barcelona reportedly interested. 

Fernandes’ current deal was signed in 2022 estimated to be at £220,000 per week, which is not in the top bracket of earners at the club. With his huge impact at the club, he feels a significant increase is justified. 

Speaking to the Players Tribune previously, Fernandes expressed his huge love for the club, but also that his visions must align with the English giants too:

“I love to step out at Old Trafford more than anything in the world. I don’t want to leave. I just want my expectations to fit with the expectations of the club. If you go talk to any fan, they will tell you the same thing.”

Since joining in January 2020, many fans argue that Fernandes has been the best post Sir Alex Ferguson signing the club have made. 

In this period the Portuguese international has made a significant impact with individual brilliance, such as through scoring 54 goals & providing 41 assists in the Premier League alone.

However it remains clear that Bruno Fernandes wants to compete for the elite trophies of club football & whether that will be at Man Utd remains up in the air.

Related links:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Nigel Farage responds after having milkshake thrown all over him

clacton

Nigel Farage responds after having milkshake thrown all over him

By JOE

Traffic lights might be getting a new colour

Traffic lights might be getting a new colour

By Nina McLaughlin

Man City launch major legal action against Premier League

Football

Man City launch major legal action against Premier League

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

FIFA ban Africa Cup of Nations Golden Boot winner 

Africa Cup of Nations

FIFA ban Africa Cup of Nations Golden Boot winner 

By Callum Boyle

LA Galaxy to pay MLS rival in order to sign Marco Reus as part of bizarre rule

Borussia Dortmund

LA Galaxy to pay MLS rival in order to sign Marco Reus as part of bizarre rule

By Callum Boyle

Kevin De Bruyne hints at potential Saudi Arabia move

Kevin De Bruyne hints at potential Saudi Arabia move

By JOE

England fans slammed for singing banned WW2 song during Euro 2024 warmup game

England (football)

England fans slammed for singing banned WW2 song during Euro 2024 warmup game

By Charlie Herbert

Opta supercomputer predicts England will win Euro 2024

England

Opta supercomputer predicts England will win Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

Kylian Mbappe denied dream Real Madrid shirt number 

Football

Kylian Mbappe denied dream Real Madrid shirt number 

By Callum Boyle

Enzo Maresca ‘shocks’ Chelsea players by banning them from eating several basic food items

Enzo Maresca ‘shocks’ Chelsea players by banning them from eating several basic food items

By JOE

Tom Felton had 8-year relationship with Harry Potter co-star

Harry Potter

Tom Felton had 8-year relationship with Harry Potter co-star

By Nina McLaughlin

Gen Z is ageing more quickly because they are addicted to vapes, expert says

Ageing

Gen Z is ageing more quickly because they are addicted to vapes, expert says

By Charlie Herbert

FIFA ban Africa Cup of Nations Golden Boot winner 

Africa Cup of Nations

FIFA ban Africa Cup of Nations Golden Boot winner 

By Callum Boyle

People ‘terrified’ after man drops GoPro under cruise ship and discovers what’s underneath

Cruise ship

People ‘terrified’ after man drops GoPro under cruise ship and discovers what’s underneath

By Callum Boyle

Vincent Kompany wants to reunite with one of his first Burnley signings to bolster his Bayern Munich squad

Vincent Kompany wants to reunite with one of his first Burnley signings to bolster his Bayern Munich squad

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Nigel Farage has milkshake thrown over him during campaign launch in Clacton

clacton

Nigel Farage has milkshake thrown over him during campaign launch in Clacton

By Charlie Herbert

LA Galaxy to pay MLS rival in order to sign Marco Reus as part of bizarre rule

Borussia Dortmund

LA Galaxy to pay MLS rival in order to sign Marco Reus as part of bizarre rule

By Callum Boyle

Kevin De Bruyne hints at potential Saudi Arabia move

Kevin De Bruyne hints at potential Saudi Arabia move

By JOE

England fans slammed for singing banned WW2 song during Euro 2024 warmup game

England (football)

England fans slammed for singing banned WW2 song during Euro 2024 warmup game

By Charlie Herbert

Paulo Dybala has been linked with a Premier League move as a bargain release clause has become active

Paulo Dybala has been linked with a Premier League move as a bargain release clause has become active

By JOE

Emma Thompson says she was ‘humiliated’ by husband’s affair with Helena Bonham Carter

emma thompson

Emma Thompson says she was ‘humiliated’ by husband’s affair with Helena Bonham Carter

By Nina McLaughlin

Load more stories