Bruno Fernandes demands clarity on Erik ten Hag’s future at Man Utd

Bruno Fernandes is open to a new deal at Manchester United, but has demanded answers regarding the uncertain future of Erik ten Hag.

During a turbulent time off the pitch at Old Trafford, Bruno Fernandes has expressed interest to sign a new deal at the club, however would want to move into the top wage bracket alongside the likes of Jadon Sancho & Marcus Rashford.

With no decision made on whether Erik ten Hag will remain at the club next season, Fernandes also wants clarity of the long-term vision of the club.

Key ownership figures at the club see Fernandes as the most influential figure at the club, however the wage bill is likely in need of reduction soon in order to fund new signings.

Resultantly, Fernandes’ agent Miguel Pinho has spoken to European giants, with Bayern Munich and Barcelona reportedly interested.

Fernandes’ current deal was signed in 2022 estimated to be at £220,000 per week, which is not in the top bracket of earners at the club. With his huge impact at the club, he feels a significant increase is justified.

Speaking to the Players Tribune previously, Fernandes expressed his huge love for the club, but also that his visions must align with the English giants too:

“I love to step out at Old Trafford more than anything in the world. I don’t want to leave. I just want my expectations to fit with the expectations of the club. If you go talk to any fan, they will tell you the same thing.”

Since joining in January 2020, many fans argue that Fernandes has been the best post Sir Alex Ferguson signing the club have made.

In this period the Portuguese international has made a significant impact with individual brilliance, such as through scoring 54 goals & providing 41 assists in the Premier League alone.

However it remains clear that Bruno Fernandes wants to compete for the elite trophies of club football & whether that will be at Man Utd remains up in the air.

