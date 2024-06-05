Search icon

Football

05th Jun 2024

Kylian Mbappe accuses PSG of ‘speaking with violence’ after contract refusal 

Callum Boyle

Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe aimed a parting shot at the French giants

Kylian Mbappe has gone in on Paris Saint-Germain after completing his move to Real Madrid.

Mbappe officially joined the Champions League winners on Monday night, signing a five-year contract.

The forward scored over 250 goals in his seven years at PSG however his final couple of years were marred by contract disputes which ultimately ended with him refusing to sign a new deal.

After confirming he wouldn’t be extending his stay last summer Mbappe was initially ostracised from the first team squad before being integrated back into the side by Luis Enrique as PSG won a league and cup double.

Kylian Mbappe

Speaking for the first time since leaving, it was that incident that clouded over Mbappe’s time at the Parc des Princes.

“They made me understand that I wouldn’t play for PSG… they spoke to me with violence,” he said.

“Without Luis Enrique and Luis Campos I wouldn’t have set foot on the pitch. They saved me. That’s the truth.

“Just playing was a great source of pride. But it is certain that next year I will not settle for a year like this.”

Real Madrid move ‘dream come true’

Madrid and Mbappe has always felt like a tale of when not if and now that the move has finally gone through, the 2018 World Cup winner says his dreams have been realised.

He said: “It’s an immense pleasure, a dream come true. It’s very exciting.

“I am very happy, relieved, and extremely proud. This is the club where I have always dreamed of being, so I want to thank you.

“I am very excited about the idea of going to this great club, the best in the world.

“I feel very humble at the prospect and would like to thank all the people who have sent me messages and all those who have contributed to this operation.”

