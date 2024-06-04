Search icon

Football

04th Jun 2024

Man City launch major legal action against Premier League

Callum Boyle

Man City

It could have a drastic effect on the way the Premier League is ran

Manchester City have launched never-before-seen action against the Premier League which has resulted in major civil war among the rest of the clubs.

The Times have reported that the dispute, taking place between two of England’s biggest clubs, will settled after a two-week private arbitration hearing starting on Monday.

The outcome could change the entire way the Premier League looks and may even impact Man City’s upcoming hearing in November that is in relation to their 115 alleged breaches of the Premier League’s regulations and financial rules.

If found guilty then the champions could be hit with heavy fines, points deductions and even potentially relegation from the top flight.

Next week’s hearing will see City aim to bring an end to the league’s Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules, which they claim are unlawful.

Introduced in December 2021 after the Saudi-led takeover of Newcastle United was completed, rules were brought in to prevents clubs from inflating commercial deals with companies linked to their owners so that the Premier League could remain competitive.

City have accused the league of trying to impact their on-pitch success as a “tyranny of the majority” and say they are the victims of “discrimination against Gulf ownership”.

Should City win their battle it will allow clubs to resume the old format and value sponsorship deals without independent assessment for the league – therefore allowing them to raise more money and enable them to spend more on transfers.

Four of City’s top ten sponsors have ties to the United Arab Emirates, including stadium and shirt sponsor Etihad Airways.

There are also fears that this would then alter the way City’s November hearing could go with sponsorship deals funded by companies linked to Abu Dhabi central to the accusations against them.

Reports claim though that more than half of the 20 top flight clubs have sided with the Premier League and a meeting is set to take place on Thursday.

Football,Manchester City,Premier League,Sport

