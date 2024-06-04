Search icon

04th Jun 2024

Kylian Mbappe denied dream Real Madrid shirt number 

Callum Boyle

Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe may now use a similar tactic to Cristiano Ronaldo

Kylian Mbappe has already had one setback in his move to Real Madrid after being denied the chance to wear his dream shirt number.

Mbappe finally completed his long-awaited move to Los Blancos on Monday night. A transfer that has been years in the making, Mbappe signed a five-year deal after allowing his contract at Paris Saint-Germain to run down.

The Frenchman joins the Champions League winners’ star-studded line up that’ll feature himself alongside Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo and young talent Endrick among others.

It was expected that Mbappe would inherit the famous number 10 shirt that has previously been worn by the likes of Luis Figo, Clarence Seedorf, Mesut Ozil and Ferenc Puskas but he will seemingly have to wait for that moment.

According to Le Parisien, Luka Modric is close to signing a new one-year contract and will therefore keep his number 10 shirt.

Instead, Mbappe will reportedly take the number nine shirt which has been vacant ever since Karim Benzema departed for Saudi Arabia.

It’s also the same number Cristiano Ronaldo took when he first joined before moving back to his traditional number seven.

Mbappe speaks to Madrid for the first time

Following confirmation of the much-anticipated move Mbappe took to social media to great the Madrid fans.

He wrote: “A dream come true. So happy and proud to join the club of my dream, Real Madrid. Nobody can understand how excited I am right now. Can’t wait to see you, Madridistas, and thanks for your unbelievable support. ¡Hala Madrid!”

Mbappe will link up with his new teammates after Euros, where he’ll be hoping to win the trophy with France.

