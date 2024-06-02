Search icon

News

02nd Jun 2024

Kylian Mbappe signs contract with Real Madrid

Joseph Loftus

A five year deal!

Kylian Mbappe has signed a contract to join Real Madrid when his contract ends with Paris St-Germain at the end of June.

The French striker verbally agreed to move to the Spanish capital in February before formally announcing he would leave PSG at the end of the season.

Now, the BBC report that the striker has signed terms with Real Madrid and will move to the capital when the La Liga transfer window opens on July 1.

Madrid are expecting to announce the huge deal in the next few days and they could present the forward at the Bernabeu before Euro 2024 kicks off in just less than two weeks.

Mbappe’s deal with Real Madrid reportedly lasts until 2029.

He will be paid 15m euros every season plus a 150m euro signing bonus which’ll be paid over five years.

Just last night, Real Madrid secured their 15th Champions League win with a 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund.

Following a goalless first half, Dani Carvajal scored in the 74th minute followed nine minutes later by a goal from Vinicius Junior.

