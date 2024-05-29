Kylian Mbappe reveals which side he wants to join after Real Madrid

‘You never know what happens’

Kylian Mbappe has revealed which club he’d like to join after Real Madrid.

Mbappe is expected to complete a move to the LaLiga giants this summer after announcing he would be leaving Paris Saint-Germain.

A move to Spain has long been on the cards but the 25-year-old is already thinking about his next move and has admitted that he would like to play for AC Milan in the future.

Speaking to Sky Sports at the European Globe Soccer Awards, he said: “Italian football? You never know what happens.”

🔴⚫️Si el AC Milan hoy fuera top a nivel económico, Mbappe ya fuera rossonero. Esa es la realidad. pic.twitter.com/i41gES4xkq — José A. Alaimo Storaci (@josealealaimo) May 28, 2024

Mbappe and his love for the Rossoneri

It’s no surprise to hear that the Frenchman wants to play for AC Milan at some point in his career.

Growing up, the World Cup winner was a big fan of the Serie A giants and made a promise to himself that he would play in the famous black and red shirt.

“I always watch Serie A and every Milan match because my family and I have always been fans,” Mbappe revealed.

“Serie A is a great championship and next year they will also have more teams than any other in the Champions League, maybe I will face some of them and come there.”

AC Milan are second only to Real Madrid when it comes to holding the most Champions League titles, winning Europe’s elite competition on seven separate occasions.

Mbappe’s ‘heart aches a little’

Although the end of his PSG tenure hasn’t been plain-sailing, Mbappe admitted that he will miss the Parisians and that he will never find the bond he has with the club anywhere else.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about the last few years. Saying that it’s all over, it makes my heart ache a little. What I’ve had here, I’ll never find anywhere else,” he admitted.

“It’s been a wonderful evening, and a wonderful season. I hope that children will continue to watch PSG.”

He leaves PSG as their all-time leading goal scorer with 256 goals in 308 appearances.

