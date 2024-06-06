Harry Maguire could miss Euro 2024

A major, major blow for Southgate

Gareth Southgate could be without one of his key players at Euro 2024 following the news that Harry Maguire has emerged as a doubt for the tournament.

Maguire missed England’s last training session before their final warm-up game against Iceland on Friday. Southgate will name his final 26-man to UEFA by midnight on Friday.

Southgate has already dropped James Maddison, Curtis Jones and Jarrell Quansah from the preliminary 33 names he originally had on the list.

Should Southgate lose Maguire it would represent one of the biggest blows for the Three Lions given his importance to way England play and his experience at previous tournaments.

Marc Guehi and Jarrad Branthwaite would the obvious candidates to replace Maguire in a partnership that is likely to feature John Stones.

Lewis Dunk and Joe Gomez would also be viable candidates and even Kyle Walker could fill in if required.

Southgate has been handed an injury boost ahead of naming his final squad though, with left-back Luke Shaw returning to training this week.

Euro 2024 gets underway on June 14 when hosts Germany take on Scotland in the opening game, with England’s first game taking place on Sunday night when they face Serbia.

