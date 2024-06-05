Search icon

05th Jun 2024

Gareth Southgate handed huge boost as England star nears return from injury

Jacob Entwistle

“He’s crucial for the team!”

Gareth Southgate has been handed a massive boost ahead of Euro 2024, as a star in a much needed area is stepping up his recovery from injury.

One of the positions that needs to be addressed is left-back with mass fan debate on who will start the opener against Serbia on June 16. However, as per the Telegraph, Luke Shaw is now back on the grass & training with the England squad as he increases his recovery back to match-fitness.

Despite the fact that Shaw hasn’t featured since February, this is seen as a crucial development in the England camp, with Shaw being the most natural left-back in the Three Lions squad. Whilst other players are comfortable in the position, it is not their most natural position.

Shaw scored the most famous goal in recent England national team history, bagging the Euro 2020 final opener just three minutes in versus Italy at Wembley.

Southgate must make his decision on the 26-man squad by midnight on Friday & therefore now has more decisions to ponder, before submitting the final team to Uefa.

Kieran Trippier to start regardless?

Despite Luke Shaw being the only natural left-back in the provisional 33-man England squad, Kieran Trippier is in line to start the Three Lions’ opener against Serbia at the Veltins Arena.

Shaw is most likely to be eased into the games, so he will most likely feature after the tournament opener should he be named in the final squad.

On Friday against Iceland either Joe Gomez & Trippier will start in the position that has sparked huge debate amongst England fans ahead of the tournament.

It’s now only 11 days until England start their Euro 2024 campaign.

