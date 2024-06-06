Gareth Southgate cuts two more players from England squad for Euro 2024

Six more players will be cut from the squad

Gareth Southgate has decided to axe two more names ahead of finalising his 26-man squad.

James Maddison became the first player to be cut from the England squad. The Spurs man had been named in Southgate’s provisional 33-man squad last month, but will not be going to the finals in Germany, the Athletic reports.

Maddison came off the bench in England’s warm-up game against Bosnia-Herzegovina in Newcastle on Monday.

Now, Matt Law has reported that Liverpool duo Curtis Jones and Jarrell Quansah are the next names to be cut from the final squad.

Jones and Quansah were both called up to the senior squad for the first time but neither featured in the opening warm up game against Bosnia & Herzegovina and were always touted as unlikely to be a part of the 26 heading to Germany.

Tomorrow (June 7) is the deadline for Southgate to confirm his 26-man squad for Euro 2024.

His final squad will then be officially announced on Saturday, following England’s final warm-up game against Iceland tomorrow evening at Wembley.

Southgate has been handed an injury boost ahead of naming his final squad though, with left-back Luke Shaw returning to training this week.

Euro 2024 gets underway on June 14 when hosts Germany take on Scotland in the opening game, with England’s first game taking place on Sunday night when they face Serbia.

Related links:

WATCH: We Asked Scots If They’re Proud To Be British