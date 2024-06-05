Search icon

Football

05th Jun 2024

Steven Gerrard reveals two England teammates he ‘pretended to like’

Callum Boyle

Steven Gerrard

Thankfully, they’re all friends now

Steven Gerrard once admitted that the rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester United led to tension during the international breaks with England.

Gerrard featured for the Three Lions 114 times and is the country’s fourth-most capped player behind Peter Shilton, Wayne Rooney and David Beckham.

Although he played a prominent role in the side, Gerrard was unfortunately unable to help break England’s long wait for silverware.

Back in 2017, the former Liverpool skipper was asked about how his relationships with Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand differ from his playing days to post-retirement.

He said: “When you’re lining up in the tunnel against Rio and Gary Neville you want to do everything in your power to beat them – there’s hatred there, that’s exactly how it is.

“When you meet up for England at that time, you pretend you like them – but your career finishes, their career finishes and your friendship starts for real. I’ve got nothing but respect for Rio as a player, played for a top club all his life, he’s a good fella as well.

Steven Gerrard

Ferdinand also made a similar point in 2018. Speaking to The Times magazine, he said: “It overshadowed things. It killed that England team, that generation.

“One year we would have been fighting Liverpool to win the league, another year it would be Chelsea. So I was never going to walk into the England dressing room and open up to Frank Lampard, Ashley Cole, John Terry or Joe Cole at Chelsea, or Steven Gerrard or Jamie Carragher at Liverpool because of the fear they would take something back to their club and use it against us.

“I didn’t realise that what I was doing was hurting England at the time. I was so engrossed, so obsessed with winning with Man United. Nothing else mattered.”

Since Gareth Southgate’s appointment, the harmony around the England squad has changed, with the Three Lions boss making it his priority to put club differences aside when on international duty.

As a result, England have made it to a quarter final and semi final of the World Cup and the final of the European Championships during his tenure.

Related links:

Topics:

England,Football,Sport,Steven Gerrard

RELATED ARTICLES

JOE Quiz: Name all four players to score in every minute of a match

#FootballJOEQuiz

JOE Quiz: Name all four players to score in every minute of a match

By Callum Boyle

Man United to ban staff from eating in players’ canteen 

Football

Man United to ban staff from eating in players’ canteen 

By Callum Boyle

What will happen if Man City win legal battle against Premier League 

Football

What will happen if Man City win legal battle against Premier League 

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Quiz: Missing shirt numbers: Euros edition

#FootballJOEQuiz

Quiz: Missing shirt numbers: Euros edition

By Callum Boyle

PSG refuse to pay Kylian Mbappe £70m in unpaid wages and bonuses

Football

PSG refuse to pay Kylian Mbappe £70m in unpaid wages and bonuses

By Callum Boyle

Kylian Mbappe accuses PSG of ‘speaking with violence’ after contract refusal 

Football

Kylian Mbappe accuses PSG of ‘speaking with violence’ after contract refusal 

By Callum Boyle

Man United fans think Ten Hag will be sacked today after now-deleted post from Alejandro Garnacho’s brother

Alejandro Garnacho

Man United fans think Ten Hag will be sacked today after now-deleted post from Alejandro Garnacho’s brother

By Callum Boyle

Man City launch major legal action against Premier League

Football

Man City launch major legal action against Premier League

By Callum Boyle

FIFA ban Africa Cup of Nations Golden Boot winner 

Africa Cup of Nations

FIFA ban Africa Cup of Nations Golden Boot winner 

By Callum Boyle

Aldi launches beer pump for £25 that pours the perfect Guinness pint

Alcohol

Aldi launches beer pump for £25 that pours the perfect Guinness pint

By Ryan Price

One of the most gruesome movies ever is getting a surprise TV reboot

One of the most gruesome movies ever is getting a surprise TV reboot

By Stephen Porzio

Woman who was declared dead at hospice found alive in funeral home

Dead

Woman who was declared dead at hospice found alive in funeral home

By Ryan Price

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer closing in on return to management

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer closing in on return to management

By Jacob Entwistle

Fans of Kin urged to watch gritty gangland drama labelled ‘best Irish show of all time’

crime drama

Fans of Kin urged to watch gritty gangland drama labelled ‘best Irish show of all time’

By Charlie Herbert

Apple declares one of its most popular iPhones ‘obsolete’

Apple

Apple declares one of its most popular iPhones ‘obsolete’

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Man purchases flat on cruise ship because it’s cheaper than ones in his hometown

Cruise

Man purchases flat on cruise ship because it’s cheaper than ones in his hometown

By Nina McLaughlin

Adam Sandler sends Jennifer Aniston flowers every year for Mother’s Day due to her fertility struggles

Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler sends Jennifer Aniston flowers every year for Mother’s Day due to her fertility struggles

By Charlie Herbert

Woman charged with assault after throwing milkshake at Nigel Farage

Brexit

Woman charged with assault after throwing milkshake at Nigel Farage

By JOE

Gareth Southgate handed huge boost as England star nears return from injury

Gareth Southgate handed huge boost as England star nears return from injury

By Jacob Entwistle

Man arrested for ‘sexual offence’ on Jet2 flight as passenger given medical attention

Edinburgh

Man arrested for ‘sexual offence’ on Jet2 flight as passenger given medical attention

By Ryan Price

Killers confirmed for second season of hit Netflix Monster series

Jeffrey Dahmer

Killers confirmed for second season of hit Netflix Monster series

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories