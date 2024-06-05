Quiz: Missing shirt numbers: Euros edition

I’ve got Euros fever

Here we go again. Tournament fever has hit once more.

The Euros is on it’s way so that means plenty of hours sat in front of the tele ‘working from home’ while tuning into Czech Republic vs Georgia. Bliss.

While you absorb every minute of action on the pitch, you’ll need something to keep you occupied when there aren’t any games on.

That’s where we come in.

The game is simple really. There’s 10 shirt numbers below that you have to get right. Get them all and you can consider yourself a genius.

Let us know your score afterwards as well and I’ll even share some of the best scores.

Happy quizzing!

What shirt number is missing here? 11 7 17 Correct! Wrong! What number is missing here? 12 10 9 Correct! Wrong! What shirt number is missing here? 19 23 33 Correct! Wrong! What number is missing here? 7 14 5 Correct! Wrong! What number is missing here? 4 8 16 Correct! Wrong! What number is missing here? 10 8 16 Correct! Wrong! What number is missing? 23 17 8 Correct! Wrong! What number is missing here? 2 8 30 Correct! Wrong! What number is missing here? 9 7 10 Correct! Wrong! What number is missing here? 3 13 6 Correct! Wrong! Share the quiz to show your results ! Facebook Facebook Just tell us who you are to view your results ! Show my results >> Missing shirt numbers: Euros edition I got %%score%% of %%total%% right Share your results Facebook Facebook

