13th Feb 2024

Bernie Ecclestone calls for Christian Horner to resign 

Callum Boyle

Bernie Ecclestone Christian Horner

Horner is under investigation following allegations of ‘inappropriate behaviour’

Bernie Ecclestone has called for Christian Horner to resign from his position at Red Bull as he remains under investigation over allegations of “inappropriate behaviour”.

Allegations made by a female employee about Horner first became public knowledge earlier this month.

A spokesperson for Red Bull GmbH said on Monday: “After being made aware of certain recent allegations, the company launched an independent investigation.”

He denies all allegations but has had to put forward his case to a KC, who is an internal investigator at the current world champions.

The Formula One side spoke to the 50-year-old last Friday and are hoping to have the case solved by the time the season starts in Bahrain on March 2.

Bernie Ecclestone Christian Horner

Ecclestone has ‘intervened’ to advise Horner

According to F1 Insider, Ecclestone has now urged Horner to leave his role as team principal of Red Bull.

They claimed that the 93-year-old has “intervened” and told Horner to resign in order to avoid “further damage to himself and his family”. 

Ecclestone and Horner became good friends after the former recommended the 50-year-old to Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz.

Horner was also best man at Ecclestone’s third wedding.

Bernie Ecclestone Christian Horner

Horner set to make race track return

Despite the ongoing investigation, Horner is expected to return to the track on Thursday according to De Telegraaf, as Red Bull prepare to unveil their car for the 2024 season.

Red Bull go into the season having won each of the last three drivers’ championships thanks to Max Verstappen and have also won back-to-back constructors’ titles.

