Formula 1

05th Feb 2024

Mercedes may bring F1 world champion out of retirement to replace Lewis Hamilton

Callum Boyle

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari

This would be one of the biggest moves in F1 history

Mercedes are eyeing up a former Formula One world champion to replace the outgoing Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton shocked the sport last week he confirmed he would be leaving Mercedes at the end of the 2024 season to join rivals Ferrari after exercising a break clause one year into the two-year contract he signed last year.

In a statement posted to social media, the seven-time world champion said: “The time is right to make a change and take on a new challenge.

“I still remember the feeling of taking a leap of faith into the unknown when I first joined Mercedes in 2013. I know some people didn’t understand it at the time but I was right to make the move then and it’s the feeling I have again now.

“I’m excited to see what I can bring to this new opportunity and what we can do together.”

Surprise contender in the frame to replace Hamilton at Mercedes

As a result of his arrival, Carlos Sainz will depart Ferrari at the end of the season and the Spaniard has been one of those linked with replacing Hamilton however, a surprise name has emerged.

Sebastian Vettel may have retired in 2022 but the four-time world champion could make his return to the grid.

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari

Vettel called time on his career following two years at Aston Martin and Mercedes chief Totto Wolff revealed that he is still in regular contact with the German.

But the team principal played down any chance of a return after speculation began to mount.

He told AMUS: “I think he [Vettel] made the decision to not race anymore. We are talking on a regular basis. We’ve also talked yesterday, but it wasn’t about driving for us in the future.”

The four-time world champion also refused to rule out a return to Formula One in the future, telling Sky Sports back in November.

“I can’t say no, because that you don’t know.

“I think it’s something that if you asked all of them, probably some of them would have said ‘no’. And some of them I don’t know, but in the end all of them came back, so I can’t exclude it.”

Topics:

Ferrari,Formula One,Lewis Hamilton,Mercedes,Sebastian Vettel,Sport

